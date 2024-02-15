Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah says he is proud of Kuwaiti athletes' achievements during the West Asian Volleyball Championship and qualification for the world volleyball championship and Paris Olympics.

ROME -- Kuwait's representative at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) reiterates his country's commitment to the agency's role and its contributions to financing ambitious programs addressing poverty in rural areas.

KUALA LUMPUR -- Australia, Canada, and New Zealand warn Israel against committing a possible "catastrophic" ground attack on Rafah City in southern Gaza Strip, increasing international concerns about the humanitarian situation there.

ISTANBUL -- Turkish rescue teams in NW Turkiye are working to recover the crew of a sunken cargo ship (BATUHAN) in the Sea of Marmara, Turkiye's Anadolu news agency reports.

CAIRO -- The Arab Economic and Social Council's 113 meeting kicks off at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, chaired by Jordan, in the presence of the league's Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit. (end) mt