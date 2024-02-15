Geoclerk Launches Canada Expansion At PDAC 2024

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - GeoClerk, a search and discovery platform and subsidiary of Searcher, a leading global geoscience solutions provider, is excited to announce the launch of its new Canadian data package for the company's flagship search and discovery platform at PDAC 2024 in Toronto. The expansion features databases containing all the publicly available archives from Ontario (GeologyOntario), Quebec (SIGÉOM), British Columbia (ARIS) and Saskatchewan (SMAD), with further provincial and territorial databases planned later in 2024.

This new expansion, which also includes the direct feed of Canadian filings documents from the TSX and SEDAR® announced in December 2023, allows GeoClerk subscribers to seamlessly access and search Canadian company announcements alongside historical archives, and will be invaluable to anyone exploring for minerals in Canada. With this addition, GeoClerk users can now easily access valuable geological information in historical reports, exploration updates, annual company reports, NI43-101s and other filings across Canada, all in one place.

GeoClerk is proud to be a technological pioneer in the resources sector, and these latest provincial database additions, make GeoClerk one of the fastest and most comprehensive resources for companies exploring in Canada. Come and see how GeoClerk can revolutionise exploration at PDAC, booth #6727N.

"We are thrilled to debut GeoClerk at PDAC in 2024 with this expansion into Canada. Our experience in Australia has shown how valuable this product can be and adding Canada is a logical next step. We look forward to meeting Canadian explorers, sharing the GeoClerk experience with them, and releasing more Canadian databases in the months to come," said Tim Hall-Johnston, GeoClerk Lead.

This addition is just one of many enhancements that GeoClerk has made in recent months, as part of the company's ongoing commitment to providing the best possible search and discovery platform for its users.

The Canadian Regulatory Filings feed (including SEDAR® documents) is now live and included as part of the base package for all GeoClerk subscribers. Provincial databases are available as subscriber add-ons.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



FIND OUT MORE

To request a GeoClerk demonstration or trial, please contact:

Name: Graeme Eastwood

Email: ...

ABOUT SEARCHER

Searcher is a global leader in providing multi-client geoscience datasets to the energy and mining industries. The company offers a vast library of geophysical and geological data, including multi-client 2D and 3D seismic data, magnetics and gravity data, geochemical surveys, digital well databases, and prospectivity studies. Searcher also provides advanced technological products; Seisintel, GeoClerk and sAIsmic. Searcher's mission is to provide valuable insights to enable exploration in the energy and resource industries.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook & X for the latest project news and updates.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)