Paymi Partners With One Of North America's Leading Food Delivery Services To Revolutionize The Rewards Experience

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Integrated Rewards Inc. ("Paymi"), a division of EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) is pleased to announce that its rapidly growing cashback rewards platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with one of North America's leading and most popular food delivery services (the "Customer"). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Paymi's mission to redefine the rewards landscape and work with some of Canada's leading brands to provide unmatched value to its members.

With this addition to the platform, Paymi members can now enjoy the delicious convenience of their favorite meals delivered right to their doorstep while earning up to 20% in cashback rewards. This partnership exemplifies the value that Paymi brings to merchants by combining its intelligent data driven solutions for customer acquisition with members looking for the best cashback rewards on exceptional brands.

Benefits to Paymi Members:



Enhanced Cashback Rewards: Paymi members earn up to 20% cashback on their purchases.

Exclusive Offers: Paymi members get tailored, exclusive offers that maximize savings based on their unique purchasing behavior. Frictionless Rewards: Paymi members enjoy the easiest and most hassle-free cashback earning process on every applicable purchase when using a connected card.

"The opportunity to work with a leading brand like this is a testament to Paymi's remarkable growth trajectory over the past year" said Zane Mistry, General Manager of Paymi. "In the last few months alone, Paymi has introduced over twenty new and exciting cashback opportunities to its members, significantly expanding its portfolio and providing members with a wider array of shopping options and rewards."

Paymi's growth reflects the desire of most Canadians to be more fiscally responsible and look for new and less cumbersome ways to save money. Its commitment to continuous innovation and enhancing user experience, promises an ever-evolving rewards platform that caters to the needs and preferences of its users. With each new partnership, Paymi reaffirms its position as a leading rewards platform, offering unmatched value and cashback to its users. Join and start enjoying your cashback rewards today at .

About Paymi

Paymi is a leading cashback rewards platform dedicated to bringing the best offers and cashback to its members. With a focus on innovation, user experience, and value, Paymi partners with top brands and retailers to offer unmatched cashback rewards in the most frictionless way, transforming everyday shopping into a rewarding experience.

