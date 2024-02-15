Turkiye Increases Efforts To Explore For More Gas Fields In Black Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
Turkiye, which increased its total gas reserves to 710 billion
cubic metres as a result of the activities carried out within the
scope of natural gas exploration and production in the Black Sea,
is intensifying its efforts to make new discoveries.
In this context, drilling and seismic exploration ships are
working in the Sakarya Gas Field off the coast of Zonguldak, where
2.7 million cubic metres of daily production is achieved. Drilling
activities are carried out in the wells where gas is detected, and
exploration activities are carried out at points with gas
potential.
While Fatih, Kanuni, and Yavuz drilling ships continue their
activities intensively in and around the field, where 10 million
cubic metres of production are targeted in the first phase and 40
million cubic metres in the second phase, Minister of Energy and
Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, in his statement on January
25, said that this year they will focus on offshore production and
exploration.
Making a statement on the subject, Oğuzhan Akyener, President of
Turkiye Energy Strategies and Policies Research Centre (TESPAM),
stated that the Black Sea has great potential in terms of energy
resources and said, "We caught a big fish in this untouched region.
Hopefully, it is a region with new big fish potential. The work
will continue."
Akyener reminded that intensive seismic studies are being
carried out in the region and pointed out that steps have been
taken in areas where studies have not been carried out before.
Underscoring that potential structures have been identified in
different areas of the region, Akyener said, "It is necessary to
start testing processes to ensure that these structures contain
hydrocarbon reserves, which we can express as real producible
economic reserves. This can only be revealed by drilling after
seismic analyses and interpretations. In this context, our drilling
ship is relevant. We hope that they will be directed to potential
areas and start search efforts."
Akyener stated that an average drilling time of two to three
months can be predicted in the Black Sea, and emphasised that
variables such as the operating time of the ship, tests, and
geology may be factors in this context.
Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD)
Board Member Altuğ Karataş also said that some oil leaks were
detected around Ordu and off the coast of Batumi city, Georgia, in
line with the information obtained from satellite images.
Stating that oil spills at a level that can be taken and
examined from the sea are observed from time to time off the coast
of Çayeli in Rize, Karataş stated that in this context, there are
findings that the Black Sea has high potential.
Karataş stated that as a result of geological research, there is
a possibility of underground oil shifting depending on the rock
structures, and that it is important to determine at what point the
oil and natural gas accumulate as a result of seismic research.
Stating that according to some geological research data from the
USA, it is stated that there are around 1 trillion cubic metres of
natural gas reserves in the Black Sea, Karataş said, "When we
consider that Turkiye has found another 710 billion cubic metres of
this potential, there are many reasons to be hopeful. The planned
studies will yield results."
Turkiye's energy fleet established for seismic and drilling
activities for natural gas and oil exploration at sea includes a
total of 6 ships, including Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni, and Abdulhamid
Han drilling ships, as well as Barbaros Hayrettin Pasha and MTA
Oruç Reis seismic search ships.
Fatih, which has the title of the country's first national
drilling ship, has discovered 710 billion cubic metres of natural
gas with the drillings it has carried out in the Black Sea in
recent years since joining the fleet in 2017. The ship continues
its search activities off the coast of Sakarya for new good
news.
The Yavuz drilling ship, which joined the inventory in 2018
after the Fatih ship, is also working off the coast of Sakarya.
Kanuni, the country's third drilling ship, joined the fleet at
the beginning of 2020. It currently continues its operations near
the Türkali-9 well off the coast of Zonguldak.
On the other hand, Abdulhamid Han is working off the coast of
Antalya in the Mediterranean.
Carrying out its work within the scope of seismic data
collection projects in the fields of marine research, exploration,
and operation licences, Barbaros Hayreddin Pasha is in Trabzon, and
the Oruç Reis seismic ship is waiting ready for duty in
Zonguldak.
It is aimed at expanding the fleet in question, which combs
Turkiye's seas inch by inch, with new ships in the coming
years.
