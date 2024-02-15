               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tea Production In Azerbaijan Increases By 56%


2/15/2024 8:09:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January 2024, 1,023.3 tons of tea were produced in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the report of the State Statistics Committee.

Thus, compared to the same period of the previous year, tea production increased by 366.7 tons or 55.8%.

In January 2024, this indicator was 656.6 tons.

As of February 1, 2024, the stock of finished products was 89.8 tons.

This indicator also increased by 31.4 tons or 53.8% in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

As of February 1, 2024, the stock of finished products was 58.4 tons.

