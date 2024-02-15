Armenian Journalist Confirms That Yerevan Initiated Armed Incident On Border

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said before the
government meeting that two options have been proposed to start the
process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Azernews reports.
The first option assumes that the exact borders will be fully
recreated according to maps based on documents, after which the
issues will be solved through negotiations.
The second option assumes that the delimitation will be carried
out separately for each section or region, after which the
positions of the troops will be clarified. The issue of exclaves
was proposed to be left to the very last stage.
"Both options are acceptable to us, but Azerbaijan avoids this
(second - note) option as well. Our analysis shows that there can
be only one reason for this: to start a military escalation on some
part of the border with the aim of starting a large-scale war
against Armenia. This intention comes from official statements and
actions of official Baku," he said.
While the Armenian PM is spouting another provocation against
Azerbaijan, an Armenian journalist confirmed Yerevan's guilt in the
provocation on the conventional border with Azerbaijan that took
place a couple of days ago.
Following the provocation of the Armenian side on the
Gafan-Zangilan section of the conditional border between Azerbaijan
and Armenia, as a result of which an Azerbaijani border guard was
wounded, Armenian journalist Tatul Hakobyan wrote on Facebook that
the Armenian side was responsible for the provocation.
"When you know that the enemy is strong, when you know that the
enemy has suppressed you, then what is the point of shooting and
wounding him when you know you will get a response and pay with the
lives of those standing next to you?"
This statement by the Armenian journalist is another
confirmation that it was Yerevan that initiated the armed incident
on the conventional Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
