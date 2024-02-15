Armenian Journalist Confirms That Yerevan Initiated Armed Incident On Border

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said before the government meeting that two options have been proposed to start the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Azernews reports.

The first option assumes that the exact borders will be fully recreated according to maps based on documents, after which the issues will be solved through negotiations.

The second option assumes that the delimitation will be carried out separately for each section or region, after which the positions of the troops will be clarified. The issue of exclaves was proposed to be left to the very last stage.

"Both options are acceptable to us, but Azerbaijan avoids this (second - note) option as well. Our analysis shows that there can be only one reason for this: to start a military escalation on some part of the border with the aim of starting a large-scale war against Armenia. This intention comes from official statements and actions of official Baku," he said.

While the Armenian PM is spouting another provocation against Azerbaijan, an Armenian journalist confirmed Yerevan's guilt in the provocation on the conventional border with Azerbaijan that took place a couple of days ago.

Following the provocation of the Armenian side on the Gafan-Zangilan section of the conditional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as a result of which an Azerbaijani border guard was wounded, Armenian journalist Tatul Hakobyan wrote on Facebook that the Armenian side was responsible for the provocation.

"When you know that the enemy is strong, when you know that the enemy has suppressed you, then what is the point of shooting and wounding him when you know you will get a response and pay with the lives of those standing next to you?"

This statement by the Armenian journalist is another confirmation that it was Yerevan that initiated the armed incident on the conventional Azerbaijani-Armenian border.