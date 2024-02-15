Elderly Woman Killed In Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 70-year-old woman was killed when the Russian army shelled Kherson. Legal proceedings have been initiated.
That's according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings for the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.
The investigation reveals that on February 15, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the enemy once again fired artillery at Kherson, resulting in the death of a 70-year-old woman who was on the street. Read also:
Theatre in Kherson
damaged by Russian shelling
As previously reported by Ukrinform, a 14-year-old girl was seriously wounded by Russian troops during the shelling of a playground in Kherson.
In addition, a young man who was also wounded in the attack on the afternoon of February 14 died in hospital.
On February 14, the Russian army targeted residential areas of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
