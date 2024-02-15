Supplies To Avdiivka And Evacuation Complicated Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Supplies into Avdiivka and evacuation from the city are currently difficult.

Spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops Dmytro Lykhoviy said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“In Avdiivka, our units are repositioning to more advantageous locations due to the difficult supply and evacuation situation. The main point is that supplying and evacuating from Avdiivka is challenging. However, we have prepared a backup logistics artery in advance to address this issue,” he said.

According to the spokesman, the enemy has a significant advantage in personnel and aviation, as they are employing guided aerial bombs and have an advantage in shells. It is important to note that the aircraft are operating without entering the combat zone.

“In terms of manpower, the enemy has increased its forces. They are moving into urban areas where fighting is taking place. The size of the enemy's assault groups is increasing, with tanks and armored vehicles joining them. A large force is currently engaged against our units who are heroically defending Avdiivka,” he said.

The spokesperson emphasized that, unlike the Russians, Ukrainian forces do not rely solely on the manpower. We also employ strategic maneuvers and make decisions to establish new defensive lines when the situation becomes most challenging.”

Lykhoviy reported that the enemy carried out 43 air strikes and 64 combat engagements in the Tavria operational area in the past day. Additionally, they made 1,080 artillery attacks.

On February 14, the enemy suffered 526 casualties, lost 55 pieces of equipment, and had 5 important targets destroyed or damaged. These targets included three manpower clusters and 2 UAV control points.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Third Separate Assault Brigade confirmed that it was urgently redeployed to reinforce Ukrainian troops in the Avdiivka sector The situation in the city was extremely critical at the time of the brigade's deployment. Two Russian brigades were severely damaged near Avdiivka.

