Azerbaijan Talks Of Continuous Efforts To Automate Tax Control Processes (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The State Tax
Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will soon
present new interactive electronic services, head of the State Tax
Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Nazirli
said during the forum "Tax System in the New Development Period:
Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" held in Baku, Trend reports.
The official noted that in the upcoming period, measures will be
continued to improve digital platforms in line with the new tasks
in Azerbaijan's tax administration.
"The main focus here is on creating new administrative services
capable of adapting to changes in tax legislation, achieving a
deepening level of digitization. In addition to automating online
services provided to taxpayers, the State Tax Service is also
working on automating tax control processes," Nazarli
explained.
"The main targeted directions will include simplifying tax
administration through digitization, reducing the time spent by
businesses on complying with tax legislation by increasing the
accessibility and quality of tax data, as well as the ability to
build information systems based on artificial intelligence
modules," he pointed out.
To note, the forum "Tax system in the new development period:
Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" in Baku discussed new
challenges in the field of tax administration. Within the framework
of the forum, opinions were exchanged on the increasing role of tax
authorities in economic regulation, priorities for the development
of the business environment, active participation of entrepreneurs
in the formation of budget revenues, and building "state-business"
transparent relations.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107856728
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.