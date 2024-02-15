Things Turned Out Not Always Be Easy In US-Türkiye Partnership - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The partnership between the US and Türkiye has faced challenges at times, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said this in response to a question from Trend during today's press conference.

"Türkiye, as a NATO ally and a significant player, possesses its own interests that occasionally align with the US, while at other times, these interests diverge. As a result, our partnership has faced challenges," he said.

"In recent months, we've seen a clear illustration of how collaboration can pave the path forward, exemplifying the dynamics of our partnership with Tuürkiye. However, the NATO alliance serves as the essential framework that governs these exchanges. NATO is significant for both the US and Türkiye, as it provides a platform for collective decision-making," the ambassador added.

Will be updated