Things Turned Out Not Always Be Easy In US-Türkiye Partnership - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The partnership
between the US and Türkiye has faced challenges at times, US
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said this in response to a
question from Trend during today's press conference.
"Türkiye, as a NATO ally and a significant player, possesses its
own interests that occasionally align with the US, while at other
times, these interests diverge. As a result, our partnership has
faced challenges," he said.
"In recent months, we've seen a clear illustration of how
collaboration can pave the path forward, exemplifying the dynamics
of our partnership with Tuürkiye. However, the NATO alliance serves
as the essential framework that governs these exchanges. NATO is
significant for both the US and Türkiye, as it provides a platform
for collective decision-making," the ambassador added.
