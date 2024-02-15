US Ambassador Wishes To Visit Liberated Territories Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. US Ambassador to
Azerbaijan Mark Libby expressed his desire to visit the country's
liberated territories, Trend reports.
Libby made the remark during today's press conference.
“I'd like to visit the liberated territories, but I don't want
to do so under pressure. I'd like to see as many regions of
Azerbaijan as possible. I'd also like to see these destinations.
However, I do not want this to become part of anyone's show. I want
to tour Azerbaijan on my own terms, just as any normal ambassador
would while visiting any normal country. So I am looking forward to
this opportunity. I'm not sure when that time will come. I'd like
to go when I can plan it. I'm looking forward to it, but I won't be
going today. There are other regions worth seeing,” he
emphasized.
