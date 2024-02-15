               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Ambassador Wishes To Visit Liberated Territories Of Azerbaijan


2/15/2024 8:08:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby expressed his desire to visit the country's liberated territories, Trend reports.

Libby made the remark during today's press conference.

“I'd like to visit the liberated territories, but I don't want to do so under pressure. I'd like to see as many regions of Azerbaijan as possible. I'd also like to see these destinations. However, I do not want this to become part of anyone's show. I want to tour Azerbaijan on my own terms, just as any normal ambassador would while visiting any normal country. So I am looking forward to this opportunity. I'm not sure when that time will come. I'd like to go when I can plan it. I'm looking forward to it, but I won't be going today. There are other regions worth seeing,” he emphasized.

MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107856726

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search