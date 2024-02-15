Prime Minister Of UK Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15 . Prime Minister
of the UK Rishi Sunak has sent a congratulatory letter to President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory
in the presidential election, Trend reports.
"Dear President Aliyev,
I would like to offer my best wishes as you begin your new term
in office as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
For more than 30 years, the relationship between our two
countries has gone from strength to strength. In the last twelve
months alone, we have worked together to support Ukraine, held our
Strategic Dialogue in London, shared expertise on mine clearance
and continued to build our trade relationship.
2024 has extra significance for Azerbaijan as you prepare to
host COP29 in November. This is a vital moment to drive forward
energy transitions and reduce global emissions. I am delighted that
we are already offering our support and expertise as hosts of COP26
and assure you of our ongoing commitment to assist you in
delivering a successful COP29.
I am also aware of the efforts being made to achieve peace with
Armenia. This is an historic opportunity to end the conflict. I
appreciate the huge benefits for the prosperity and stability of
both countries and the wider region that a lasting agreement would
bring. Let me reiterate the United Kingdom's steadfast support for
your countries in finding a pathway to permanent peace.
I wish you every success in your new term and look forward to
working with you to further strengthen our partnership," the letter
reads.
