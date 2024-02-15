Prime Minister Of UK Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15 . Prime Minister of the UK Rishi Sunak has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

"Dear President Aliyev,

I would like to offer my best wishes as you begin your new term in office as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For more than 30 years, the relationship between our two countries has gone from strength to strength. In the last twelve months alone, we have worked together to support Ukraine, held our Strategic Dialogue in London, shared expertise on mine clearance and continued to build our trade relationship.

2024 has extra significance for Azerbaijan as you prepare to host COP29 in November. This is a vital moment to drive forward energy transitions and reduce global emissions. I am delighted that we are already offering our support and expertise as hosts of COP26 and assure you of our ongoing commitment to assist you in delivering a successful COP29.

I am also aware of the efforts being made to achieve peace with Armenia. This is an historic opportunity to end the conflict. I appreciate the huge benefits for the prosperity and stability of both countries and the wider region that a lasting agreement would bring. Let me reiterate the United Kingdom's steadfast support for your countries in finding a pathway to permanent peace.

I wish you every success in your new term and look forward to working with you to further strengthen our partnership," the letter reads.