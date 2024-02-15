King Of Morocco Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15 . King Mohammed VI
of Morocco has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the
presidential election, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107856724
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.