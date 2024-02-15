Azerbaijan Railways Talks Of Increase In Exports Of Construction Industry Stuff

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Cargo exports by
railway transport in 2023 increased by 10.8 percent compared to
2022, Trend reports.
According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, among the exported
strategic goods are cement (up 27.8 percent by 2022), bitumen, and
tar (up 22.8 percent).
Synthetic materials and plastic goods were exported 85.9 percent
more compared to 2022; different types of construction raw
materials were 26.9 percent more.
