Azerbaijan Railways Talks Of Increase In Exports Of Construction Industry Stuff


2/15/2024 8:08:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Cargo exports by railway transport in 2023 increased by 10.8 percent compared to 2022, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, among the exported strategic goods are cement (up 27.8 percent by 2022), bitumen, and tar (up 22.8 percent).

Synthetic materials and plastic goods were exported 85.9 percent more compared to 2022; different types of construction raw materials were 26.9 percent more.

