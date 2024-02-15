Minister Thani Al-Zeyoudi participates in WTO General Council meeting before Ministerial Conference

(MENAFN) His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, played a pivotal role in the final meeting of the General Council of the World Trade Organization (WTO) held in Geneva. This meeting served as a crucial precursor to the organization's thirteenth Ministerial Conference scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from February 26 to 29.



As the highest decision-making body within the WTO outside of the Ministerial Conference, the General Council convened to provide ambassadors and permanent delegates with a final opportunity to advance negotiations on key issues ahead of the upcoming Ministerial Conference. Minister Al Zeyoudi, who currently chairs the session of the Ministerial Conference, emphasized the significance of flexibility and consensus-building in the lead-up to the event in the Emirati capital. He underscored the thirteenth Ministerial Conference's importance as an opportunity to reassess and enhance international trade regulations, ensuring the resilience and adaptability of global supply chains.



During discussions at the WTO General Council, it became apparent that while all delegations share a commitment to the rules-based trading system, disparities in visions persist among countries. These differing perspectives necessitate concerted efforts to bridge gaps and foster consensus before the thirteenth Ministerial Conference.



Acknowledging the existence of these divergences and the imperative of collaborative work to reconcile them, Minister Al Zeyoudi expressed optimism that delegations would remain committed to seeking areas of agreement and prioritizing common objectives. He emphasized the importance of collective engagement, creative thinking, and cooperation in charting a course towards a sustainable and comprehensive global trading system.



As preparations for the thirteenth Ministerial Conference intensify, Minister Al Zeyoudi's leadership and diplomatic efforts underscore the UAE's commitment to fostering dialogue and driving progress within the international trade arena. His call for constructive engagement and consensus-building sets a positive tone for the upcoming conference, where stakeholders will converge to address pressing challenges and shape the future of global trade governance.

