Gold prices settle near 2-month lows amid mixed statements by Federal Reserve officials on inflation

(MENAFN) Gold prices remained stable near their lowest levels in two months on Thursday, with traders closely analyzing the divergent remarks from Federal Reserve officials regarding January's inflation data. The statements provided by central bank representatives have tempered expectations for an immediate and significant cut in interest rates, leading to mixed sentiment among market participants.



As of 01:57 GMT, spot gold transactions hovered around USD1,992.77 per ounce, following a recent decline that saw prices dip to their lowest levels since December 13 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, US gold futures were recorded at USD2,004.60 per ounce, reflecting the prevailing cautious sentiment among traders.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austin Goolsbee's comments on Wednesday underscored the central bank's commitment to achieving its inflation target of 2 percent, even amidst slightly elevated inflation levels in the coming months. Goolsbee emphasized the importance of exercising caution regarding the timing of interest rate adjustments, cautioning against prolonged delays in implementing necessary measures.



These remarks followed the release of US inflation data on Tuesday, which revealed a 3.1 percent year-on-year increase in the consumer price index, surpassing expectations for a 2.9 percent rise. The unexpected uptick in inflation prompted a notable 1.4 percent decline in gold prices, marking the largest daily decrease since December 4.



Attention in the market now shifts to the upcoming release of US retail sales data scheduled for 1330 GMT, as well as the Producer Price Index figures set to be unveiled on Friday. These data releases are expected to provide further insights into the state of the US economy and may influence future monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve.



In addition to gold, other precious metals also experienced downward pressure, with platinum declining by 0.3 percent to USD886.46 and palladium slipping 0.5 percent to USD929.72. Silver prices also saw a marginal decrease of 0.1 percent, reaching USD22.35 per ounce.

