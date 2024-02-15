Dataops.Live Attains ISV Accelerate Status With AWS, Accelerating Market Collaboration For Joint Data Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

DataOps , The Data Products CompanyTM, proudly announces its achievement of Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate status with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This recognition marks a significant milestone in DataOps's commitment to delivering cutting-edge data management solutions in collaboration with AWS, empowering joint-customers to drive innovation and benefit from agile and efficient data operations.

AWS's ISV Accelerate is a co-sell program designed to recognize and support Independent Software Vendors demonstrating exceptional capabilities and commitment to customer success on the AWS Cloud. DataOps's inclusion in this prestigious program connects our joint sales teams in a collaborative process to drive aligned new business engagement and joint solutions based on the DataOps platform and AWS Cloud offerings.

Greater Benefits for Customers : This collaborative selling approach significantly enhances the services provided to customers. The integrated partnership ensures that the strengths of DataOps and the Snowflake Data Cloud are fully harnessed, aligning with the required AWS Cloud capabilities to deliver comprehensive Data Cloud solutions.

Co-Sell and Joint GTM Acceleration :

ISV-Accelerate also paves the way for co-selling initiatives, funding, and joint go-to-market (GTM) strategies to build more joint sales opportunities together. This collaborative approach accelerates the adoption of our joint solutions via direct co-selling, as well as from DataOps offerings on the AWS Marketplace for self-service procurement.

High-Value AI Solutions for Snowflake and AWS : DataOps supports the creation of Data Products & Applications for Snowflake Data Cloud focused on AI workloads and use cases, as well as leveraging AI internally to enhance our own platform usability via our DOL Assist feature.

In all cases, the training of LLM's to power AI and to create speed to delivery of Data Products requires an increasing emphasis on making AI and ML more accessible and fully integrated between DataOps and AWS to enhance performance, security, and innovation.

As a strategic AWS APN Partner, DataOps is committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive more value to the AWS ecosystem:



DataOps for AWS is currently available on the AWS marketplace ,

making it easy for AWS customers to use standard procurement and licensing to adopt the DataOps platform. DataOps has built a cutting edge AWS Orchestrator

that enables Data Engineers working on the AWS Cloud to orchestrate critical AWS services directly from the DataOps Platform.

"Attaining AWS ISV Accelerate status underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering integrated value and a unified approach to serving our joint customers with AWS solutions. Achieving this major new AWS milestone so soon after the announcement of

Elite Tier partner status and Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Partner

achievements from Snowflake is a tremendous accomplishment. DataOps is committed to delivering new capabilities that align to the AWS and Snowflake strategic partnerships

and deliver market-leading value to joint Snowflake and AWS customers." said John F. Marchese, EVP Strategic Business, Alliances & Channels. "Leveraging DataOps as a strategic platform, our customers harness the superior capabilities of both AWS and Snowflake Data Cloud to address today's most critical business requirements, including advancements in AI, large language model learning, and creation of business intelligence and analytical Data Products."

"We congratulate DataOps on their promotion to ISV Accelerate status with Amazon Web Services", said Victor Filipescu, Head of Data Architecture and Innovation at NTT DATA UK. "As a significant and strategic partner of AWS, and an Elite Consulting Partner of Snowflake, NTT DATA can now better benefit through the funding and co-selling alignment provided to DataOps to ensure we can accelerate Snowflake Data Product solutions and cloud transformation to our joint customers globally."

About DataOps

DataOps – the Data Products companyTM, delivers productivity breakthroughs for data teams by enabling agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) and a powerful Developer Experience (DX) to modern data platforms. The DataOps SaaS platform brings automation, orchestration, continuous testing and unified observability to deliver the Data Products you want at the speed the business needs. DataOps is a global company funded by Notion Capital, Anthos Capital, and Snowflake Ventures, with enterprise clients including Roche Diagnostics, Snowflake, Digikey, and OneWeb. For more information, visit

.

