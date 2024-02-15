Dollar falls below 3-month high on Fed interest rate policy speculation

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the dollar saw a retreat from its recent three-month high as investors weighed the potential timing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Central bank officials' commentary on Tuesday's inflation data prompted market participants to reassess their expectations regarding the Fed's monetary policy trajectory.



Despite experiencing renewed pressure this week, the yen managed to distance itself from its lowest level against the dollar in three months, which was recorded earlier in the week. This divergence occurred despite concerning economic indicators showing Japan's economy slipping into recession, contracting unexpectedly for two consecutive quarters due to subdued domestic demand.



The release of US inflation data heightened anticipation for the Federal Reserve to announce its first interest rate cut by mid-year. Notably, the consumer price index surged by 3.1 percent annually in January, surpassing expectations of a 2.9 percent increase.



Market sentiment has shifted regarding the timing of potential interest rate adjustments, with expectations for no rate cuts in March. This contrasts starkly with projections a month prior, which indicated a 77 percent likelihood of rate cuts commencing in March, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Looking ahead, there is a 60 percent chance that the Federal Reserve will maintain interest rates unchanged at its May meeting, as indicated by market consensus.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austin Goolsbee emphasized the central bank's commitment to achieving its inflation target of 2 percent, even in the face of slightly elevated inflation levels over the coming months. Goolsbee cautioned against delaying interest rate adjustments for too long, highlighting the importance of proactive measures to address evolving economic conditions.



The dollar index, a gauge of the US currency's performance against six major currencies, remained relatively steady below its recent three-month peak of 104.97, which was reached on Wednesday. Market focus shifted to the release of US retail sales data for January later on Thursday, with the index hovering around 104.69 points in the latest trading sessions.

