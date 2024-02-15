Kuwait Deputy FM Chairs Border Cmte Meeting

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired on Thursday a border demarcation committee meeting held at the Ministry Headquarters, where the most prominent topics related to the work of the committee were discussed. (end) dss

