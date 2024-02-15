Amir Of Qatar Hold Talks With Indian PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various common issues, Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

The two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic, investment, development and energy fields, according to the statement.

They also exchanged views on key regional and international issues of common concern, it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met with Modi, where they discussed cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to promote and develop them, especially in the fields of energy, commerce and investment. (end)

sss







MENAFN15022024000071011013ID1107856712