OIC Chief, Iran FM Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Taha and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed by phone on Thursday the current situation in Gaza.

Both sides addressed the continuation of the Israeli military aggression against the Gaza Strip and the threats to expand to Rafah, said an OIC statement.

They also stressed the need to continue and intensify political efforts to halt the Israeli military aggression and to ensure humanitarian assistance to all parts of the Gaza Strip, particularly the northern parts, where the civilian population is facing the danger of famine. (end)

