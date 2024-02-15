Tesla Cybertruck owners show concerns about rust issues despite stainless steel warranty

(MENAFN) Owners of the recently released Cybertruck electric truck by Tesla, the American electric car manufacturer, have raised concerns regarding the potential susceptibility of external parts to rust. These apprehensions arise despite assurances from Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, who touted the use of "ultra-hard stainless steel" in the truck's body and "transparent metal" in its glass components during the launch celebration of the innovative vehicle.



Reports of rust problems surfaced initially on the "Cyber Truck Owners Club" website, where a group of truck users shared their experiences. One user named Raxer detailed how rust spots appeared on his truck shortly after purchase, following just two days of rainy weather. Describing the emergence of small orange dots, Raxer noted that while he hadn't washed the truck since acquisition, exposure to minimal rainfall triggered the issue.



Similarly, another user identified as "Vertigo" recounted a similar experience, observing orange dots on the truck's body shortly after receiving it in early February. Despite promptly seeking assistance from Tesla to address the issue, Vertigo was informed that the necessary equipment and materials for repair were unavailable and would only be accessible the following month.



The delivery of the Cybertruck marks a significant milestone for Tesla, coming four years after the unveiling of the project. Musk personally delivered several trucks to their eagerly awaiting owners. However, the enthusiasm surrounding the release was tempered by unexpected pricing discrepancies. Originally projected to fall within the range of USD40,000 to USD70,000 when first unveiled, the actual pricing upon delivery far exceeded initial expectations. The cheapest model of the truck now starts at USD61,000, while the highest-tier variant commands a hefty price tag of USD100,000.



Despite Tesla's promises of advanced materials and durability, the emergence of rust issues among early adopters underscores potential challenges that the company may need to address. As Cybertruck owners voice their concerns and seek solutions, Tesla faces the task of upholding its reputation for innovation and quality assurance in the electric vehicle market.

