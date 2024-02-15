               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
King Arrives In London, First Stop Of Foreign Tour's Europe Leg


2/15/2024 8:02:38 AM

London, Feb. 15 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II arrived on Thursday in London, the first stop of the European leg of His Majesty's foreign tour, which started in the United States, followed by Canada.
In London later on Thursday, His Majesty is scheduled to hold talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, while in Paris on Friday, the King will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.
His Majesty is scheduled to conclude his tour on Saturday in Munich, Germany.

