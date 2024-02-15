Israel Massacred 87 Palestinians In Gaza During Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) - Israeli occupation committed 9 massacres against Gaza people, killing 87 Palestinians and injuring 104 others during the past 24 hours, Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced.In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said a number of Gazan victims is still under rubble and scattered on roads, as the occupation bars access of ambulance and civil defense crews to causalitiesTo date, the ministry indicated that Gaza death toll rose to 28,663 victims and 68,395 injuries since last October 7.