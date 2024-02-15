Petra Director General Meets With Acting Chargé D'affaires Of UAE Embassy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) - Fairouz Mubaideen, Director General of the Jordan News Agency (Petra), met with Hamad Matroushi, Acting Chargé d'Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Embassy, to discuss collaboration in media endeavors.During the meeting on Thursday, Mubaideen emphasized the vital role Arab news agencies play in the media landscape, conducting their duties with professionalism and accountability.She highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the Agency and the Emirates News Agency (WAM) under their joint program, underscoring the need to continue and strengthen this partnership for mutual benefit.Matroushi commended the Agency's professionalism, extensive coverage of national and regional events, and its contribution to fostering Jordan's relationships with various friendly nations. He expressed gratitude for Petra's coverage of UAE-related news, emphasizing the strong ties between the two countries.The discussion also delved into the media sector's evolution in both countries, stressing the importance of exchanging expertise and experiences between Jordanian and Emirati news agencies.