GJU, Malaysian Cultural Attaché Talk Academic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, Feb. 15 (Petra) -German Jordanian University (GJU) President, Ala'aldeen Al-Halhouli, on Thursday discussed with Minister's Advisor for Education at Malaysian Embassy, Dr. Radwan Abdul Rashid, and Educational Attaché, Mohd Hannaiah Bin Ali, ways of joint cooperation in the scientific, cultural, research, and teaching fields.The meeting discussed opportunities to attract Malaysian students to study at the university and joint cooperation in networking with researchers in Malaysian universities, especially in exchanging students, faculty members and scientific research, according to a GJU statement.Additionally, talks went over ways to engage Malaysian students in GJU's programs launched in the three languages of Arabic, English, and German, as well as research projects that can be implemented with Malaysian universities, the statement pointed out.