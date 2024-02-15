(MENAFN) According to a report released by the federal statistics agency Rosstat on Wednesday, the inflation rate in Russia stabilized at 7.4 percent on an annual basis in January, a figure that continues to surpass the 4 percent target set by authorities. This marks a consistent trend, as December 2023 also saw inflation levels plateauing at 7.4 percent, following a seven-month period of continuous increase, as indicated by Rosstat data.



The persistently high inflation rates pose a significant challenge for the Russian population, impacting their purchasing power amid a backdrop of Western sanctions and the devaluation of the ruble against major currencies such as the dollar and the euro. Concerns over escalating prices have become a pressing issue for citizens, exacerbating economic strains.



In light of these challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the government to prioritize "controlling" inflation, particularly in the lead-up to the upcoming presidential elections, which are anticipated to see his re-election until at least 2030. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Putin's directive underscores the need for concerted efforts to mitigate the impact of rising prices on the populace.



The Russian Central Bank has been actively addressing the inflationary pressures, particularly amidst an economy strained by escalating military expenditures resulting from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In response, the Central Bank implemented measures such as raising the main interest rate to 16 percent in mid-December, marking the fifth such increase since July 2023. These actions aim to curb the noticeable uptick in prices that have persisted since last spring.



Looking ahead, the Russian government has outlined its intentions to temper the overheating of the economy, which has largely been driven by heightened focus on the production of weapons and ammunition. Putin emphasized the importance of maintaining a delicate balance between development objectives, investment expansion, job preservation, and price stability, highlighting the multifaceted challenges facing policymakers.



Despite witnessing a significant economic recovery in the preceding year, authorities anticipate a slowdown in economic activity for 2024, with expectations set for modest growth. This cautious outlook reflects the complexities of managing inflationary pressures while fostering sustainable economic progress, underscoring the need for prudent policy measures and strategic planning to navigate uncertain terrain.

