Summary Of The Eften United Property Fund Webinar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 15 February 2024, a webinar of EfTEN United Property Fund was held, where Kristjan Tamla, the managing director of EfTEN Capital AS, introduced the unaudited 2023 results of EfTEN United Property Fund.
The EfTEN Capital AS would like to thank all participants. The recording of the webinar can be followed up here and the presentation is available at the fund's web page here .
Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: ...
MENAFN15022024004107003653ID1107856694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.