Ultrasound Devices Market Expected To Reach USD 12.5 Billion By 2031 With A 6% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As medicine moves towards personalized care, ultrasound may be used to tailor treatment to patients' individual needs.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global ultrasound devices industry is expected to exceed US$ 12.5 billion by 2031. A CAGR of 6% is projected for the global ultrasound devices market from 2021 to 2031. The market's future is projected to be heavily influenced by ongoing innovation in ultrasound technology. This could include increasing image resolution, creating more portable and user-friendly devices, and incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) for image processing and interpretation.

The trend towards point-of-care ultrasonography is expected to continue, driven by the need for quick and convenient diagnostic options. Portable and handheld ultrasound technologies are gaining popularity, allowing healthcare providers to do ultrasound imaging at the patient's bedside or in rural, underserved areas.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning applications are expected to become more common in ultrasound diagnosis. AI can help with picture interpretation, improve diagnostic accuracy, and automate mundane operations, hence increasing healthcare practitioners' productivity and making ultrasound technology more accessible.

The rising use of ultrasound in point-of-care settings and expansion into new regions also contribute to the market's expansion. Modern ultrasound machines are portable and versatile, making them suitable for use in various healthcare settings, from traditional hospitals to distant and underserved places. The availability of ultrasound technology in point-of-care settings enables faster and more efficient diagnoses, which is especially important in emergencies.

Key Findings of the Market Report



In 2020, diagnostic centers dominated the global market for ultrasound devices.

The global ultrasound devices market in 2020 was dominated by trolley and cart-based ultrasound devices.

Increasing patient numbers contributed to the popularity of ultrasound devices in the radiology segment in 2020.

By 2020, diagnostic ultrasound was the dominant segment of the global market. Ultrasound devices are dominant in North America, which is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Global Ultrasound Devices Market: Growth Drivers



Continuous technical developments in ultrasound technology. Ongoing research and development efforts have resulted in the release of increasingly advanced and portable ultrasound devices with enhanced imaging capabilities. These developments improve the diagnostic accuracy and efficiency of ultrasound procedures, increasing their appeal to healthcare practitioners. In addition, chronic diseases are becoming more common, and the world's population is getting older. As the world's population ages, the prevalence of ailments like cardiovascular disease, cancer, and musculoskeletal disorders rises, necessitating the use of medical imaging for precise diagnosis and surveillance. Ultrasound machines provide a non-invasive and cost-effective imaging solution, making them an excellent alternative for a variety of medical applications such as obstetrics, cardiology, and oncology.

Global Ultrasound Devices Market: Regional Landscape



The region's well-established healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending play critical roles. Advanced healthcare systems in North America encourage the use of cutting-edge medical technologies, such as ultrasound machines. This financial support enables healthcare facilities to invest in cutting-edge ultrasound equipment, hence driving market growth.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases in North America, such as cardiovascular disease, obesity, and diabetes, adds to the demand for ultrasound imaging. Ultrasound equipment is widely utilized for diagnostic reasons in a variety of medical specialties, including cardiology and internal medicine, helping to treat chronic diseases through early and accurate detection.

The focus on women's healthcare, including prenatal care and obstetrics, drives the demand for ultrasound machines in North America. The region's strong awareness of the necessity of prenatal screening and monitoring is boosting the use of ultrasound technology in pregnancy-related healthcare services. The push towards minimally invasive operations in North America has resulted in greater usage of ultrasound for guidance during interventions. Ultrasound's real-time imaging capabilities make it a crucial tool in procedures such as biopsies, injections, and vascular access, helping to drive market expansion.

Global Ultrasound Devices Market: Key Players

The ultrasound devices industry is developing at-home devices that accommodate patients' needs. The devices are intended to help patients who encounter too many steps in using them mitigate the risk of misuse.

Key Players Profiled in the Ultrasound Devices Landscape



GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Esaote SpA

Neusoft Corporation

CHISON Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd.

Terason Analogic Corporation

Key Developments



In July 2023, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc . announced a higher annual profit forecast after beating quarterly earnings estimates as supply chain problems largely reduced electronic component shortages during the pandemic. Due to the availability of electronic components, the X-ray and ultrasound machine maker was able to control its costs and improve production and pricing. In September 2023, Mindray launched the new TE Air handheld ultrasound device. As the first handheld ultrasound with mobile device connectivity and access to the TE X Ultrasound System, Mindray said the TE Air will enhance utility and accessibility.

Global Ultrasound Devices Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Diagnostic Ultrasound



2D Ultrasound

3D & 4D Ultrasound Doppler Ultrasound

Therapeutic Ultrasound



High-intensity Focused Ultrasound Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy

By Portability



Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

By Application



Radiology/General Imaging

Cardiology

Gynecology

Vascular

Urology Others

By End User



Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Dental Dust Collector Marke t - The global dental dust collector market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2031.

Veterinary Dental Elevators Market - The global veterinary dental elevators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031

