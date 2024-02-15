6Th Annual Engine Leasing And Management Summit: Advancing Excellence (Dublin, Ireland - March 22, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6th Annual Engine Leasing and Management" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Advancing Excellence in Engine Leasing and Management: Unveiling Opportunities and Challenges
This conference is tailored for operators, manufacturers, consultants, bankers, leasing and financing companies, insurance professionals, and all industry enthusiasts keen on the progressive growth of the engine leasing and management sector.
As we build upon a legacy of success, we extend a formal invitation to industry leaders and professionals to participate in our upcoming conference, meticulously crafted for the in-depth exploration of the engine leasing sector. This exclusive event promises to unravel the latest developments, presenting new business opportunities and addressing the challenges that define the landscape.
Key Highlights:
Latest Developments in Engine Leasing: Gain insights into cutting-edge advancements shaping the industry landscape. New Business Opportunities: Explore emerging avenues for growth and innovation. Challenges and Solutions: Engage in discussions about the current challenges facing the sector and potential solutions.
Don't miss this unique opportunity to not only stay abreast of the industry's evolution but also to actively contribute to and shape the future of engine leasing excellence.
Networking Reception: Join for a Networking Reception on Thursday 21st March 2024. Secure your place today for a day of enlightenment followed by an evening of meaningful networking. We look forward to welcoming you to a transformative experience in the heart of engine leasing excellence.
Who Should Attend:
Speakers
CONFERENCE MODERATOR
Alan Phelan, Director of Engine Trading, Aircraft Finance Germany
Confirmed Expert-Speakers
Viktor Berta, Director, Aviation & Space, Bayerische Landesbank Connor Diver, Senior Aviation Analyst, Cirium Sylvain Gloux, Senior Director Origination, Aviation Finance & Investment Solutions, NORD/LB Trish Gray, Managing Director, TGIS Aviation Patrick Honnebier, Of Counsel, Rep De Cuba and Professor of International Aviation Financing and Leasing Laws Thomas Klaster, Managing Director and Accountable Manager, PTL Luftfahrt Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY & President, German Aviation Expert Association (GAEA / VdL) Richard Mumford, Partner, Clyde & Co Andrzej Niderla, VP Technical-Operations, CAMO Accountable Manager, ALL4JETS Robert Ricketts, Partner, Holland & Knight David Rushe, Senior Vice President - Trading, Aergo Capital
For more information about this conference visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15022024004107003653ID1107856692
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.