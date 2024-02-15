Allsurplus To Conduct Online Auction Of Unused Surplus Line Pipe For Leading Energy Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 1,400 joints of subsea production flowline, pipeline and risers offered for sale through online global platform

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced the auction of energy surplus assets in Channelview, Texas for an American multinational energy partner. More than 1,400 unused joints of subsea flowline, risers and heavy wall line pipe are currently available until 2:00 pm EST February 29, 2024 on AllSurplus , the largest online marketplace for surplus business assets.



“As energy projects come to completion, unused surplus material presents an opportunity for offshore operators, pipeline companies, and their engineering/construction service providers. This event features unused pipe, some coated, some bare, ready for purchase and pick-up. Partial quantities and MTRs are available,” said Elizabeth Maxted, Liquidity Services general manager of Capital Assets Group, North America.“The AllSurplus marketplace continues to power the circular economy and help shorten procurement cycle times, reduce capex spending, and extend the life of materials.”

To place a bid, buyers must create an account by completing the free registration form at AllSurplus .

