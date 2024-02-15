Invisible Orthodontics Market Harmony: Trends And Innovations | CAGR 22.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Invisible Orthodontics Market Statistics: The Invisible Orthodontics Market Size was valued at $4.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $34.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Invisible Orthodontics Market Growth Drivers:

Aesthetic Concerns and Demand for Discreet Treatment: The primary driver for the invisible orthodontics market is the increasing demand for orthodontic treatment that is aesthetically pleasing and less noticeable compared to traditional braces. Patients, especially adults, seek discreet options to address alignment issues.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in technology, such as 3D printing, digital scanning, and computer-aided design (CAD), have significantly improved the design and production of invisible orthodontic devices. These technological innovations enhance treatment precision and patient comfort.

Customization and Personalization: Invisible orthodontics, including clear aligners, are often customized to fit the individual patient's dental structure. This personalized approach provides a more comfortable and effective treatment experience, driving patient satisfaction.

Preference for Removable Devices: Invisible orthodontic devices, such as clear aligners, are often removable, allowing users to maintain oral hygiene more easily and consume a regular diet without restrictions. The convenience of removable devices is a key factor driving market growth.

Growing Adult Orthodontics Market: The market for invisible orthodontics benefits from the increasing number of adults seeking orthodontic treatment. Clear aligners are particularly popular among adults who may be hesitant to wear traditional braces due to cosmetic concerns.

Collaboration Between Orthodontists and Technology Providers: Collaboration between orthodontic professionals and technology providers has led to the development of more sophisticated and effective invisible orthodontic solutions. This collaboration enhances product offerings and treatment outcomes.



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Invisible Orthodontics Market Key Players: LingualSystems, Align Technology, Ormco, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann, Dentaurum, 3M Company, G&H Orthodontics, Avinent Group, Henry Schein



Invisible Orthodontics Market Segmentation by Product: Clear Braces, Clear Aligners, Lingual Braces

Invisible Orthodontics Market Segmentation by Age Group: Adults, Teens, Children

Invisible Orthodontics Market Segmentation by End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others



Important years considered in the study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



