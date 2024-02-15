OpenAI, Microsoft work together to thwart AI hacking attempts

(MENAFN) In a collaborative effort aimed at safeguarding digital security, OpenAI, the pioneering American technology company behind the development of the artificial intelligence conversation platform Chat GPT, joined forces with tech giant Microsoft to counteract the activities of five hacking groups. This concerted action led to the cancellation of their accounts on the Chat GPT platform, effectively thwarting their nefarious intentions.



According to disclosures made by the Microsoft-owned company, attempts by hacking groups originating from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia were identified, all seeking to exploit the advanced technology of the platform to enhance their hacking capabilities. Specifically, hackers leveraged artificial intelligence technology to autonomously develop programs, as well as to facilitate the translation of technical documents and the acquisition of freely available information, aiding their illicit activities.



Of particular concern were the tactics employed by Iranian and North Korean hackers, who utilized artificial intelligence-generated documents to lure unsuspecting victims into divulging their electronic account information. These tactics typically involved the creation of deceptive emails and fake hacking websites designed to appear authentic, thereby tricking individuals into compromising their security.



While acknowledging the alarming nature of these disclosures, OpenAI underscored its assessment that the utilization of artificial intelligence technology in cyber attacks remains relatively limited compared to more traditional hacking methods. Additionally, Microsoft emphasized that no discernible new patterns of hacking attacks utilizing artificial intelligence technology were detected.



Notably, the Chat GPT platform, renowned for its ability to engage in automated conversations with artificial intelligence, was launched just last year and has since garnered widespread acclaim. Its capabilities extend beyond conversation, with the platform able to generate written texts, compose musical pieces, and even craft cinematic scenes resembling the work of human creators, all contingent upon being fed vast amounts of information and data.



As the landscape of cybersecurity continues to evolve, collaborations such as this between OpenAI and Microsoft serve as crucial measures to combat emerging threats and protect against the misuse of advanced technologies for malicious purposes. Moving forward, ongoing vigilance and cooperation will be essential to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

