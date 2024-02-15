Oil rates decline on US demand drop

(MENAFN) On Thursday, oil rates experienced a decline, driven by data indicating a significant drop in demand within the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.



The international benchmark crude, Brent, was observed trading at USD81.27 per barrel at 09:24 a.m. local time (0624 GMT), marking a decrease of 0.40 percent compared to the previous trading session's closing price of USD81.60 per barrel on Wednesday.



Simultaneously, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at USD76.28 per barrel, reflecting a decline of 0.47 percent from Wednesday's closing rate of USD76.64 per barrel.



According to data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday, US commercial crude oil inventories surged by 12 million barrels to reach 439.4 million barrels by the week ending February 9. This inventory buildup surpassed market expectations, which had anticipated an increase of approximately 8.5 million barrels.



The unexpected rise in stocks signals weakening demand within the US, the globe's largest economy, thereby exerting downward pressure on oil prices.



In addition to demand-side concerns, the persistent conflict in the Red Sea and the Middle East region continues to impact price fluctuations. The ongoing tensions fuel apprehensions about potential disruptions in global supply, consequently contributing to upward pressure on oil prices.



These intertwined factors underscore the complex dynamics influencing oil markets, where shifts in demand, inventory levels, geopolitical tensions, and broader economic conditions all play pivotal roles in determining price movements and market sentiment. Investors and industry stakeholders remain vigilant amid evolving market conditions and geopolitical developments to navigate uncertainties and anticipate future trends in the oil market landscape.

