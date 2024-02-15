First rise in British housing prices in 4 months points to market recovery

(MENAFN) Recent economic data from Britain has unveiled a positive turn in the housing market, with housing prices experiencing a modest increase for the first time in four months. This development aligns with the findings of recent surveys, which have indicated the onset of a potential recovery in the real estate sector.



According to the British National Statistics Office, the average house price in Britain witnessed a monthly uptick of 0.1 percent in December, reaching £284,691 (equivalent to USD357,270). Reports from mortgage finance institutions such as Halifax and Nationwide Building Society corroborated these findings, suggesting a nascent upward trend in housing prices across the country, as reported by Bloomberg News Agency.



However, while the recent uptick in housing prices brings some optimism, the Statistics Office noted that over the course of the past year, housing prices in Britain experienced a cumulative decline of 1.4 percent compared to the previous year. This decline occurred despite predictions of a downturn stemming from the Bank of England's decision to raise British interest rates 14 consecutive times. Notably, the past year marked the most challenging period for the British real estate market since the global financial crisis of 2008, which saw a significant 15 percent downturn in the market. Particularly, housing prices in the capital city of London witnessed a notable 5 percent decline over the same period.



In a separate report issued by the Statistics Office, it was highlighted that the rate of inflation for rental prices in London surged by 6.9 percent annually, reaching levels consistent with previous record highs. Similarly, private rents across Britain increased by 6.2 percent annually, reflecting a steady rate of growth observed in December.



The recent data paints a nuanced picture of the British housing market, indicating a potential turnaround following months of stagnation. While the uptick in housing prices offers a glimmer of hope, challenges such as persistent inflation in rent prices underscore the ongoing complexities and disparities within the real estate sector. As stakeholders monitor these developments, attention will be focused on the sustainability of this nascent recovery and its implications for both buyers and renters in the market.

