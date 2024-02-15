Turkish benchmark stock gains 9,113 points in Thursday’s session open

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Turkish benchmark stock index commenced trading at 9,113.55 points, marking a gain of 0.46 percent or 41.47 points compared to the previous day's close.



During the midweek closing session, the BIST 100 index demonstrated a robust performance, ascending by 0.87 percent to reach 9,072.08 points. The session witnessed a substantial daily transaction volume, amounting to 132 billion liras (USD4.3 billion), indicating active market participation and investor interest.



In foreign exchange markets, the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate stood at 30.7600 as of 10:20 a.m. local time (0720GMT), while the EUR/TRY rate was reported at 33.1320. Additionally, the GBP/TRY rate was observed at 38.6275, reflecting prevailing currency dynamics and market sentiments.



Meanwhile, the price of gold per ounce was recorded at USD2,004.85, underscoring its status as a sought-after safe-haven asset amid market uncertainties. In the energy sector, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD81.40, signaling ongoing fluctuations influenced by global supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical factors, and macroeconomic indicators.



The diverse array of financial indicators reflects the multifaceted nature of Turkey's economy and its integration into global markets, with investors closely monitoring developments in domestic and international arenas to inform their investment decisions.

