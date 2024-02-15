Japan’s economy slips into recession after contractions over 2 consecutive quarters in 2023

(MENAFN) The Japanese economy unexpectedly entered a recession following contractions over two consecutive quarters in 2023.



According to official data released by Japan's Cabinet Office on Thursday, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2023, following a substantial 3.3 percent decline in the third quarter.



These figures have significant implications, as Japan has now relinquished its long-held position as the world's third-largest economy to Germany. The shift in rankings is primarily attributed to Japan's GDP totaling USD4.21 trillion, while Germany's GDP reached USD4.46 trillion. The yen's considerable depreciation has been cited as a contributing factor to Japan's economic challenges, exacerbating its relative position against Germany.



Amidst these economic developments, Germany itself has recently encountered a recessionary phase. This interconnectedness underscores the broader challenges facing global economic stability and the intricate dynamics at play within the international economic landscape. The concurrent recessions in two major economies signify a period of heightened economic uncertainty and call for proactive measures to mitigate downturns and restore growth trajectories.



The implications of Japan's recession extend beyond domestic concerns, influencing international economic dynamics and potentially reshaping global economic hierarchies. As policymakers and analysts assess the implications of these developments, there is a pressing need for coordinated efforts to address underlying economic vulnerabilities and foster resilient, sustainable growth in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

