British economy contracts by 0.2 percent in 2023 final quarter

(MENAFN) The Office for National Statistics revealed on Thursday that the British economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2023 compared to the same period the previous year, and by 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis.



This consecutive downturn has officially pushed the country's economy into a technical recession, highlighting significant challenges in economic growth and stability.



Throughout the entirety of last year, the British economy is estimated to have experienced only marginal expansion, with growth reported at a mere 0.1 percent. This modest growth rate underscores the sluggish pace of economic activity and the broader challenges facing the UK's economic landscape.



The announcement of a technical recession underscores the need for careful economic management and policy intervention to stimulate growth and address underlying structural issues. It also signals the importance of monitoring key economic indicators and implementing measures to bolster confidence and stability in the face of economic headwinds.



"In output terms in Quarter 4 2023, there were falls in all three main sectors in the latest quarter with declines of 0.2 percent in services, 1.0 percent in production, and 1.3 percent in construction output," the office stated.



The Japanese economy has recently slipped into a recession as well.

