               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Southern Company Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Earnings


2/15/2024 7:48:16 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported fourth-quarter earnings of $855 million, or 78 cents per share, in 2023 compared with a loss of $87 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Southern Company also reported full-year 2023 earnings of $4.0 billion, or $3.64 per share, compared with $3.5 billion, or $3.28 per share, in 2022.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $700 million, or 64 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $285 million, or 26 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full-year 2023, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $4.0 billion, or $3.65 per share, compared with $3.9 billion, or $3.60 per share, for 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Three Months Ended
December


Year-to-Date December

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)


2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Income - As Reported

$855

$(87)

$3,976

$3,524

Less:






Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

222

(205)

51

(199)


Tax Impact

(56)

52

(13)

51


Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

1

(134)

(1)

(115)


Tax Impact

32

34

33

32


Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

-

-


(5)

-



Tax Impact

-

-


1

-


Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant and Other Capital Investments

(58)

-


(96)

-



Tax Impact

14

-


24

-


Impairments

-

(119)

-

(119)



Tax Impact

-

-

-

-

Net Income – Excluding Items


$700

$285

$3,982

$3,874



Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)

1,092

1,090

1,092

1,075

Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items

$0.64

$0.26

$3.65

$3.60

NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the full year 2023, as compared with 2022, were higher utility revenues, lower non-fuel operations and maintenance costs and income taxes, partially offset by increased depreciation and amortization and interest expense, and milder than normal weather at the company's regulated electric utilities.

Fourth-quarter 2023 operating revenues were $6.0 billion, compared with $7.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 14.2 percent. Operating revenues for the full year 2023 were $25.3 billion, compared with $29.3 billion in 2022, a decrease of 13.8 percent. These decreases were primarily due to lower fuel costs in 2023.

"Last year was an exceptional year for Southern Company," said Chairman, President and CEO Christopher C. Womack. "In 2023, we once again demonstrated that we can accomplish extraordinary things. In addition to delivering strong financial results in the face of unprecedented headwinds, we completed Plant Vogtle Unit 3 – the first newly-constructed nuclear unit in the United States in over three decades."

Southern Company's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including earnings guidance, are available at .

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Womack and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at . A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company
 Southern Company (NYSE: SO ) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit .

Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)










Three Months Ended
December


Year-To-Date December

Net Income (Loss)–As Reported (See Notes)

2023


2022

2023


2022


Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$


785


$



62

$

3,637


$

3,318


Southern Power

69


89

357


354

Southern Company Gas

140


56

615


572


Total

994


207

4,609


4,244


Parent Company and Other

(139)


(294)

(633)


(720)


Net Income (Loss)–As Reported

$


855


$


(87)

$

3,976


$

3,524









Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share1

$


0.78


$

(0.08)

$


3.64


$


3.28


Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,092


1,090

1,092


1,075


End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)



1,091


1,089








Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended
December


Year-To-Date December

Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2023


2022

2023


2022


Net Income (Loss)–As Reported

$


855


$


(87)

$

3,976


$

3,524

Less:






Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

222


(205)

51


(199)

Tax Impact

(56)


52

(13)


51

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3

1


(134)

(1)


(115)

Tax Impact

32


34

33


32

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt4

-


-

(5)


-

Tax Impact

-


-

1


-

Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant and Other Capital Investments5

(58)


-

(96)


-

Tax Impact

14


-

24


-

Impairments6

-


(119)

-


(119)

Tax Impact

-


-

-


-


Net Income–Excluding Items

$


700


$


285

$

3,982


$

3,874









Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$


0.64


$


0.26

$


3.65


$


3.60

- See Notes on the following page

Southern Company
 Financial Highlights

Notes

  • Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings (loss) per share was $0.78 and $3.62 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and was $(0.08) and $3.26 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.
  • Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a credit of $228 million pre tax ($170 million after tax) and a net credit of $68 million pre tax ($50 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned
    gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.
  • Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a $35 million favorable tax impact related to a reversal of an uncertain tax position associated with the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
  • Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
  • Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a charge of $58 million pre tax ($44 million after tax) and charges totaling $96 million pre tax ($72 million after tax), respectively, for estimated losses at Southern Company Gas associated with the Illinois Commerce Commission disallowances related to (1) its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas under the QIP rider, or Investing in Illinois program and (2) Nicor Gas' general base rate case proceeding. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
  • Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.


    Southern Company

    Significant Factors Impacting EPS














    Three Months Ended
    December


    Year-To-Date December


    2023


    2022

    Change

    2023


    2022

    Change

    Earnings (Loss) Per Share–












    As Reported1 (See Notes)

    $
    0.78


    $(0.08)

    $
    0.86


    $
    3.64


    $
    3.28

    $
    0.36














    Significant Factors:













    Traditional Electric Operating Companies



    $
    0.66






    $
    0.30

    Southern Power



    (0.02)






    -

    Southern Company Gas



    0.08






    0.04

    Parent Company and Other



    0.14






    0.08

    Increase in Shares



    -






    (0.06)


    Total–As Reported





    $
    0.86






    $
    0.36














    Three Months Ended
    December


    Year-To-Date December

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    2023


    2022

    Change

    2023


    2022

    Change

    Earnings Per Share–












    Excluding Items (See Notes)

    $
    0.64


    $
    0.26

    $
    0.38


    $
    3.65


    $
    3.60

    $
    0.05














    Total–As Reported





    $
    0.86






    $
    0.36

    Less:










    Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2



    0.29






    0.17

    Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3



    0.12






    0.10

    Loss on Extinguishment of Debt4



    -






    -

    Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant and Other Capital Investments5



    (0.04)






    (0.07)

    Impairments6



    0.11






    0.11


    Total–Excluding Items





    $
    0.38






    $
    0.05

    - See Notes on the following page

    Southern Company
     Significant Factors Impacting EPS

    Notes

  • Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings (loss) per share was $0.78 and $3.62 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and was $(0.08) and $3.26 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.
  • Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a credit of $228 million pre tax ($170 million after tax) and a net credit of $68 million pre tax ($50 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant
    Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
    Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned
    gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.
  • Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a $35 million favorable tax impact related to a reversal of an uncertain tax position associated with the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
  • Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
  • Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a charge of $58 million pre tax ($44 million after tax) and charges totaling $96 million pre tax ($72 million after tax), respectively, for estimated losses at Southern Company Gas associated with the Illinois Commerce Commission disallowances related to (1) its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas under the QIP rider, or Investing in Illinois program and (2) Nicor Gas' general base rate case proceeding. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
  • Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.


    Southern Company

    EPS Earnings Analysis






    Description

    Three Months Ended
    December
    2023 vs.
    2022


    Year-To-Date December
     2023 vs. 2022





    Retail Sales


    (2)¢




    Retail Revenue Impacts

    26

    30




    Weather

    (2)

    (16)




    Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues

    1

    10




    Non-Fuel O&M(*)

    20

    35




    Depreciation and Amortization

    (15)

    (59)




    Interest Expense and Other

    (2)

    (10)




    Income Taxes

    9

    25




    Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

    37¢


    13¢





    Southern Power

    (2)

    -




    Southern Company Gas

    3

    2




    Parent Company and Other

    -

    (4)




    Increase in Shares

    -

    (6)




    Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

    38¢






    Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1

    29

    17




    Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2

    12

    10




    Loss on Extinguishment of Debt3

    -

    -




    Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant and Other
    Capital Investments4

    (4)

    (7)




    Impairments5

    11

    11




    Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

    86¢


    36¢

    (*) Includes non-service cost-related benefits income


    - See additional Notes on the following page


    Southern Company
     EPS Earnings Analysis

    Notes

  • Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a credit of $228 million pre tax ($170 million after tax) and a net credit of $68 million pre tax ($50 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned
    gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.
  • Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a $35 million favorable tax impact related to a reversal of an uncertain tax position associated with the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power Company. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
  • Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
  • Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include a charge of $58 million pre tax ($44 million after tax) and charges totaling $96 million pre tax ($72 million after tax), respectively, for estimated losses at Southern Company Gas associated with the Illinois Commerce Commission disallowances related to (1) its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas under the QIP rider, or Investing in Illinois program and (2) Nicor Gas' general base rate case proceeding. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
  • Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.


    Southern Company

    Consolidated Earnings

    As Reported

    (In Millions of Dollars)














    Three Months Ended December


    Year-To-Date December


    2023


    2022

    Change

    2023


    2022

    Change

    Retail Electric Revenues-










    Fuel

    $
    1,018


    $
    1,460

    $
    (442)

    $
    4,430


    $
    6,402

    $ (1,972)

    Non-Fuel

    2,728


    2,374

    354

    11,913


    11,795

    118

    Wholesale Electric Revenues

    537


    843

    (306)

    2,467


    3,641

    (1,174)

    Other Electric Revenues

    190


    193

    (3)

    792


    747

    45

    Natural Gas Revenues

    1,285


    1,964

    (679)

    4,702


    5,962

    (1,260)

    Other Revenues

    287


    213

    74

    949


    732

    217

    Total Operating Revenues

    6,045


    7,047

    (1,002)

    25,253


    29,279

    (4,026)

    Fuel and Purchased Power

    1,192


    1,894

    (702)

    5,248


    8,428

    (3,180)

    Cost of Natural Gas

    445


    1,164

    (719)

    1,644


    3,004

    (1,360)

    Cost of Other Sales

    179


    121

    58

    560


    396

    164

    Non-Fuel O&M

    1,741


    2,005

    (264)

    6,093


    6,573

    (480)

    Depreciation and Amortization

    1,160


    935

    225

    4,525


    3,663

    862

    Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

    349


    338

    11

    1,425


    1,411

    14

    Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4

    (228)


    201

    (429)

    (68)


    183

    (251)

    Impairment Charges

    -


    251

    (251)

    -


    251

    (251)

    Total Operating Expenses

    4,838


    6,909

    (2,071)

    19,427


    23,909

    (4,482)

    Operating Income

    1,207


    138

    1,069

    5,826


    5,370

    456

    Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction

    68


    61

    7

    268


    224

    44

    Earnings from Equity Method Investments

    34


    42

    (8)

    144


    151

    (7)

    Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

    634


    561

    73

    2,446


    2,022

    424

    Other Income (Expense), net

    125


    86

    39

    553


    500

    53

    Income Taxes (Benefit)

    4


    (96)

    100

    496


    795

    (299)

    Net Income (Loss)

    796


    (138)

    934

    3,849


    3,428

    421

    Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries

    -


    1

    (1)

    -


    11

    (11)

    Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

    (59)


    (52)

    (7)

    (127)


    (107)

    (20)

    NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY

    $

    855


    $

    (87)

    $

    942

    $
    3,976


    $
    3,524

    $

    452

    Notes
     - Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.



















    Southern Company

    Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

    (In Millions of KWHs)


















    Three Months Ended December


    Year-To-Date December


    2023


    2022

    Change

    Weather
    Adjusted
    Change

    2023


    2022

    Change

    Weather
    Adjusted
    Change

    Kilowatt-Hour Sales-















    Total Sales

    45,351


    47,398

    (4.3)
    %


    195,507


    204,273

    (4.3)
    %

















    Total Retail Sales-

    33,817


    34,264

    (1.3)
    %

    (0.3)
    %

    144,531


    147,981

    (2.3)
    %

    (0.4)
    %

    Residential

    10,622


    11,000

    (3.4)
    %

    (1.0)
    %

    47,080


    49,633

    (5.1)
    %

    (0.5)
    %

    Commercial

    11,294


    11,219

    0.7
    %

    1.4
    %

    48,343


    48,279

    0.1
    %

    1.3
    %

    Industrial

    11,765


    11,899

    (1.1)
    %

    (1.1)
    %

    48,556


    49,474

    (1.9)
    %

    (1.9)
    %

    Other

    136


    146

    (6.2)
    %

    (5.9)
    %

    552


    595

    (7.2)
    %

    (6.8)
    %
















    Total Wholesale Sales

    11,534


    13,134

    (12.2)
    %

    N/A

    50,976


    56,292

    (9.4)
    %

    N/A
































    (In Thousands of Customers)






















    Period Ended December












    2023


    2022

    Change

    Regulated Utility Customers-













    Total Utility Customers-






    8,861


    8,795

    0.8
    %

    Total Traditional Electric




    4,487


    4,437

    1.1
    %

    Southern Company Gas






    4,374


    4,358

    0.4
    %









    Southern Company

    Financial Overview

    As Reported

    (In Millions of Dollars)














    Three Months Ended December


    Year-To-Date December


    2023


    2022

    % Change

    2023


    2022

    % Change

    Southern Company –












    Operating Revenues

    $
    6,045


    $
    7,047

    (14.2)
    %

    $ 25,253


    $ 29,279

    (13.8)
    %

    Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

    800


    (234)

    N/M

    4,345


    4,223

    2.9
    %

    Net Income (Loss) Available to Common

    855


    (87)

    N/M

    3,976


    3,524

    12.8
    %












    Alabama Power –












    Operating Revenues

    $
    1,630


    $
    1,794

    (9.1)
    %

    $
    7,050


    $
    7,817

    (9.8)
    %

    Earnings Before Income Taxes

    216


    114

    89.5
    %

    1,451


    1,774

    (18.2)
    %

    Net Income Available to Common

    238


    84

    183.3
    %

    1,370


    1,340

    2.2
    %












    Georgia Power –












    Operating Revenues

    $
    2,313


    $
    2,366

    (2.2)
    %

    $ 10,118


    $ 11,584

    (12.7)
    %

    Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

    636


    (89)

    N/M

    2,528


    2,183

    15.8
    %

    Net Income (Loss) Available to Common

    533


    (38)

    N/M

    2,080


    1,813

    14.7
    %












    Mississippi Power –












    Operating Revenues

    $

    337


    $

    415

    (18.8)
    %

    $
    1,474


    $
    1,694

    (13.0)
    %

    Earnings Before Income Taxes

    16


    13

    23.1
    %

    224


    201

    11.4
    %

    Net Income Available to Common

    15


    14

    7.1
    %

    188


    164

    14.6
    %












    Southern Power –












    Operating Revenues

    $

    503


    $

    751

    (33.0)
    %

    $
    2,189


    $
    3,369

    (35.0)
    %

    Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

    (16)


    8

    N/M

    242


    267

    (9.4)
    %

    Net Income Available to Common

    69


    89

    (22.5)
    %

    357


    354

    0.8
    %












    Southern Company Gas –












    Operating Revenues

    $
    1,285


    $
    1,964

    (34.6)
    %

    $
    4,702


    $
    5,962

    (21.1)
    %

    Earnings Before Income Taxes

    191


    75

    154.7
    %

    826


    752

    9.8
    %

    Net Income Available to Common

    140


    56

    150.0
    %

    615


    572

    7.5
    %

    N/M - Not Meaningful

    Notes
     - See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods.

    SOURCE Southern Company

    MENAFN15022024003732001241ID1107856662


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search