(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The May 9th gala will raise awareness and fund research leading to treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases.

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness , the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases, presents its prestigious Visionary Award to Stephen Rappoport, CEO of L'Amy America and Noah Katz, President and CEO of PSK Supermarkets through its annual gala, Night for Sight. Taking place on Thursday, May 9 at 6 p.m. ET at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan, Night for Sight will celebrate beacons of the fashion, food, and finance industries as well as the blindness community.

The Foundation will honor Stephen Rappoport for his commitment to the vision community and leadership of one of the premier companies in the optical industry, L'Amy America. L'Amy America has won multiple industry awards through the 20/20 and VM EyeVote Awards, including being named Favorite Frame Company in the Industry three years in a row, along with Favorites Men's, Women's, Teens, and Kids optical and sun collections, with brands such as Champion and Nicole Miller. In 2022, L'Amy America expanded its brand licensing by entering into a long-term partnership with Bradford and Bryan Manning, the founders of Two Blind Brothers. L'Amy will launch 2BB: optical at Vision Expo East this year. Rappoport served on the board of The Vision Council from 2008 to 2014.

The Foundation is also proud to honor Noah Katz for his dedication to the communities PSK Supermarkets serves. Operating 13 world-class grocery stores under the banners of Foodtown, Freshtown, and Pathmark, PSK Supermarkets is the only employee-owned supermarket company in the New York downstate region (employee ownership began in 2021). Embodying a family-oriented culture since its founding in 1956, PSK has grown to over 1,000 associates and evolved over time to meet the changing needs of their communities, a testament to their dedication to their employees and customers alike. As an entrepreneur, Noah focuses on leadership, coaching, and marketing and believes in running the stores "from the field," spending as much time as possible touring and visiting the PSK stores.

"The Foundation Fighting Blindness is excited to honor Noah Katz and Stephen Rappoport through Night for Sight," said Jeff Klaas, chief strategy and innovation officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness. "Their visionary leadership in their industries and support of the Foundation's mission to drive treatments and cures for blinding diseases makes them well-deserving Visionary Award recipients. The celebration of these two leaders will highlight our shared dedication to our communities and our efforts to be beacons of hope."

Individual tickets to Night for Sight are $1,000, and Next Generation (under age 35) are $750. Sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $2,500 to $100,000. For ticket and sponsorship information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" FightingBlindness/NightforSigh or contact Katie Van Benschoten at [email protected] or 212-961-6881.

The Foundation thanks Visionary Champion National Partner, Johnson & Johnson, for their support of Night for Sight and Foundation Fighting Blindness events across the country.

Event Details

New York Night for Sight

Thursday, May 9, 2024

6:00 PM Reception / 7:00 PM Dinner and Awards

The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers, Pier 61, New York City

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $915 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit FightingBlindness for more information.

