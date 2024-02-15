Introducing UNPRESS: What's Your Story?

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas

, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNPRESS , a brand-new platform dedicated to authentic journalism and storytelling, launches with a mission to amplify the voices of next generation journalists and content creators who are reshaping the news and cultural landscape. Spearheaded by globally recognized media leaders, underpinned by purpose-built technology, UNPRESS connects creators and audiences in an ecosystem that incentivizes authenticity, credibility, and respect.

"At UNPRESS we believe that trusted storytelling and the healthy exchange of ideas are essential to functioning democracies. Unfortunately, existing models are failing all stakeholders. Social media platforms reward provocation and polarization. Traditional news is delivered in outdated formats and chases sensationalism. We've built our product with purpose - to expand the agenda beyond breaking news, foster audience trust and create amazing storytelling opportunities," says James Lee Wen, CEO and Co-founder of UNPRESS.

pioneering technology fuses seamless video sharing with tools vital to authentic journalism. Product features enable newsgathering and storytelling transparency, empowering creators to build trusted relationships, serve communities and profit from their work. Capabilities to reward thoughtful interactions and discourage polarizing conduct are coming soon. An economical training program to help budding journalists elevate credibility is also under development.

"We're seeing so many of our journalist colleagues lose their livelihoods, and the next generation of storytellers are being spread thin on multiple platforms. We're building a bridge

from the past to the future where journalists, audiences and our commercial partners can discover trusted news and under-reported stories in a single, healthy ecosystem," says Terence Burke, Global Head of Content Strategy & Business Development.

launches with a diverse lineup of storytellers from around the world and will be available in the Apple App Store in the coming weeks.

UNPRESS is building its initial user base through a selective, invite-only phase, ensuring a quality foundation before opening to the broader public. To join, secure your spot at .

For more on UNPRESS visit: .

Editorial Leadership:

Thomas Evans - Chief Content Officer

Thomas is former CNN VP of International Newsgathering and London Bureau Chief. An Emmy, DuPont, Murrow, and Prix Bayeux award winning journalist, Thomas brings a wealth of trusted editorial experience and vast global network of journalists to the organization.

Terence Burke – Global Head of Content Strategy & Business Development | Board Member

Terence is a former SVP of CNN's National News division, SVP of Fortune Live Media, and a Partner at the Brunswick Group. He led the successful transformation of CNN's U.S. Newsgathering operation from an antiquated linear model to a dynamic "story first" team creating multi-platform reporting for new audiences. Terence brings 25 years of experience at the intersection of global journalism, premium media partnerships, live events, and business communications.

Winnie Dunbar Nelson | Board Member

Winnie has held leadership roles at multiple media organizations - News Corp, NBC News, ITV, CNN, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Tyra Banks Show. She successfully launched a 24-hour news channel, Talk TV, and created and Executive Produced Piers Morgan Uncensored. Winnie is a multiple news and daytime Emmy award-winner and Monaco Film & TV Festival Breaking News Award winner. She's currently Executive Vice President of the High Performance Group.

UNPRESS Management Team & Board Members:

James Lee-Wen - Co-Founder & CEO | Board Member

A seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in operations and investigative consulting, James is an expert in operational risk management and human factors within the aviation industry.

Monte Lee-Wen - Co-Founder & Chairman | Board Member

Monte began his career as a technology entrepreneur and has over two decades of expertise in finance, economics, and capital raising. He is the founder & CEO of the award-winning Casoro Group, a real estate investment company and Single-Family Office.

Sheldon Lee-Wen - Co-Founder, CTO, & CIO

With more than 25 years in the technology industry, Sheldon has provided technology solutions and developed products for startups, Fortune 100 companies and global consulting firms.

Michael Rosenblum | Board Member

A pioneer in video journalism, Rosenblum has been on the cutting edge of the television news revolution for over three decades. He has designed and built television stations and networks worldwide, earning numerous awards for his contributions.

Key Advisors Joining UNPRESS:

Gaby Darbyshire

Gaby is a lawyer turned entrepreneur, tech executive and investor with more than 25 years of experience in company building in London, San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles. Co-founder of Gawker Media, Gaby brings deep expertise in digital media and content creation to UNPRESS .

Michael Melling

Former Head of CTV News, Michael is a well-known journalist and industry executive with experience leading growth and digital transformation in the news industry.

Amber Allen

Founder & CEO of Double A Labs, an immersive media and commerce platform, Amber brings deep insights into creator culture and brand building to UNPRESS .

Dr. David Dunkley Gyimah

The first British winner of the Knight Batten Award for innovation in journalism, David brings decades of experience and a wealth of multimedia storytelling knowledge to UNPRESS .

Henry Jenkins

Henry is the Provost Professor of Communication, Journalism, Cinematic Arts and Education at the University of Southern California. He is a podcaster and author of 20 books on media and popular culture.

Dr. Sara Cobb

Sara is a Professor Emerita at the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution at George Mason University. Sara brings valuable perspectives to UNPRESS as we prioritize reducing conflict and polarization.

Samson Styles

Samson is a Brooklyn-based journalist, documentary filmmaker, and producer that has spent his career elevating the stories of under-represented voices. He has served as an Executive Producer and Correspondent at BET News.

