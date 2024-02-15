Extension Of Terms Of Office Of AS Tallink Grupp Management Board Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp has today adopted a decision at a general meeting of the Supervisory Board to extend the terms of office of the Chief Executive Officer of AS Tallink Grupp, Mr Paavo Nõgene by three years from 2 May 2024, and the member of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp, Mr Margus Schults by three years starting from 29 April 2024.

