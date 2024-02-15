               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Extension Of Terms Of Office Of AS Tallink Grupp Management Board Members


2/15/2024 7:46:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp has today adopted a decision at a general meeting of the Supervisory Board to extend the terms of office of the Chief Executive Officer of AS Tallink Grupp, Mr Paavo Nõgene by three years from 2 May 2024, and the member of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp, Mr Margus Schults by three years starting from 29 April 2024.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail ...


MENAFN15022024004107003653ID1107856655

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search