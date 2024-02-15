Multifunction Thermometers Market To Reach A CAGR Of 7.5% By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Multifunction thermometers industry is growing rapidly due to advancements in technology and digital transformation solutions.

Multifunction thermometers are intelligent devices that offer a variety of features and benefits over traditional models. They can log temperature data regularly and sound an alarm when the thermometer exceeds a set threshold. This is particularly useful in applications where precise temperature monitoring is critical. Infrared thermometers with multifunction capabilities are becoming increasingly common in the medical devices industry. These thermometers can measure surface temperature and objects that are normally inaccessible. As a result, they are an excellent choice for anyone looking for a versatile and reliable thermometer.

A multifunction thermometer connects smartphones, laptops, or computers via USB, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth. This thermometer can handle various applications across different industries without being limited to medical uses. A dedicated application or an operating system handles the communication between the thermometer and the device. The market for multifunction thermometers is growing due to advancements in sensor technology, connectivity, and data processing.

These thermometers are particularly useful in food and beverage, laboratory research, and HVAC industries. In the food and beverage industry, for instance, quality compliance and assurance play a vital role. Multifunction thermometers offer high-precision temperature readings and measurements, making complex organizational tasks easier. Moreover, the rise of industrial automation in manufacturing processes has encouraged the adoption of multifunction thermometers. These devices have helped increase product consistency and reduce costs.

Segmentation Overview:

The global multifunction thermometers market has been segmented into application and type. Multifunction thermometers are medical devices that have been used for a long time in the medical field. However, due to their versatility, they can be used beyond the medical domain. Recently, these devices have seen an increase in adoption for household use, especially in the post-pandemic phase. As a result, multifunction thermometers have become popular for household applications. Electric thermometers have gained popularity due to technological advancements and are currently in trend. However, electronic and analog devices are not mutually exclusive but represent different aspects of the thermometer. From a market segment perspective, digitalization in the medical device industry has boosted the growth of multifunction thermometers and will continue to progress in the future.

Multifunction Thermometers Market Report Highlights:

The global Multifunction thermometers market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2032.

Multifunction thermometers have a promising market in North America, with projected growth in the coming years. The region's advanced medical infrastructure, technological advancements, and adoption of new devices are expected to create more opportunities for the industry. Moreover, the high spending capacity on digital devices has further accelerated market growth in North America.

Some prominent players in the Multifunction thermometers market report include Omron, Anton Paar, AVITA Corporation, Medisana, A&D Company Limited, CIGA Healthcare, Amico, Artsana Group, Little Doctor International, Braile Biomedica, EASYTEM, GLA Agricultural Electronics, HuBDIC, and Hans Dinslage.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Omron Automation Americas has announced the relocation of its facility from Renton, Washington to Atlas at Inland Port Greer, situated at 311 Genoble Road. The announcement was made during a news conference held on February 8th at Spartanburg Community College's Spark Center SC, located at the college's Tyger River campus in Duncan.

A&D Forensics, a blockchain and digital forensic firm, has successfully concluded the fifth edition of their cryptocurrency compliance specialist training program in Abuja. The training was designed to equip participants with in-depth knowledge of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency compliance, tools, laws, and its applications.

Multifunction Thermometers Market Segmentation:

By Application : Household, Medical

By Type: Electronic, analog

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

