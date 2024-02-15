Koryx Copper Intersects 124.44 Metres At 0.36% Cu Eq, Including 26 Meters At 0.45% Cu Eq And 2 Metres At 1.17% Cu Eq

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Significant copper and molybdenum intersections include:



HM21 : 0.36% CuEq over 124.44 metres including 0.45% CuEq over 26 metres; and 1.17% CuEq over 2 metres; and 1.04% CuEq over 2 metres; and 0.43% CuEq over 16 metres. HM16: 0.32% CuEq over 18 metres from near surface including 6m @ 0.45% CuEq. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. ("Koryx" or“the Company") (TSX-V: KRY) announces the second assay results from its current drilling program at its Haib Copper project in southern Namibia. The Company's latest two drill holes continue to confirm that the deposit can deliver high grades over substantial widths within the known historical resource. Pierre Léveillé, President & CEO of Deep-South stated that: " We are extremely enthusiastic by the results from the drill program. We continue to demonstrate that the drilling results of the previous companies have seriously underestimated the average grade of the deposit. Our drilling is a game changer and will strongly add value to the deposit.” The 2 holes for which assay results are reported here, cover 472.92 metres with both holes drilled in the Pit 1 target area. These holes were positioned to close the sample spacing of the previously identified higher grade mineralisation in the Pit 1 area, and to better define and understand the geometry of mineralisation controls here. Assay results of significant intersections are tabulated below:

Significant Intersections Hole# Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) 1 CuEq (%) 2 Cu (%) Mo (%) HM16

Main 6.00 24.00 18.00 0.32 0.32 0.003 Including 12.00 18.00 6.00 0.45 0.45 0.002 HM21

Main 90.00 94.00 4.00 0.41 0.40 0.002 Main 140.00 144.00 4.00 0.50 0.40 0.029 Main 196.00 320.44 124.44 0.36 0.34 0.005 Including 230.00 256.00 26.00 0.45 0.44 0.004 Including 242.00 244.00 2.00 1.17 1.17 0.001 Including 254.00 256.00 2.00 1.04 1.00 0.013 Including 280.00 284.00 4.00 0.60 0.58 0.007 Including 294.00 310.00 16.00 0.43 0.41 0.007





Width refers to intersection width; true widths have not been determined.CuEq (copper equivalent) has been used to express the combined value of copper and molybdenum and is provided for illustrative purposes only. No allowances have been made of recovery losses that may occur should mining eventually result. Calculations use metal prices of US$3.00/lb copper, US$10/lb molybdenum using the formula: CuEq% = Cu% + (Mo% [$10/$3])





Figure 1 : Planview showing the positions of the boreholes being reported here.

Borehole Locations (Figure 1)

HM16 was positioned in the dry riverbed and drilled southwards along the eastern edge of the Pit1 target area to delineate the eastward extension of the near-surface shallow dipping mineralization intersected in the hill to the south.

HM21 was positioned as part of a fan with HM22 and HM23 due to limited access resulting from the extreme topography in this area. It was planned to test the southward extension of the shallow mineralization identified to the immediate north and to test for and close the sample spacing of the deeper mineralization seen in HM22, HM23 and some historical boreholes.

Discussion of Pertinent Results

HM16

Assay results show that the near surface shallow dipping mineralization here continues eastwards for at least 90m. Although slightly lower grade, the mineralization thickness is maintained.

HM21

Results confirm that shallow mineralization does occur below the so-called“Directors Perch” in line with results for HM22 and HM23. Whether this is a southward extension of the wide shallow dipping mineralization in the centre of Pit 1 is uncertain at the moment. As more close spaced drilling is completed and mineralization controls are better resolved, this will become more evident. Significantly the very wide (>100m), deeper mineralization intersected in HM22 and HM23 is shown to continue more than 200m eastwards to historical boreholes which also show mineralized intersections >100m. The preservation of these thicknesses over significant lateral distances (>450m) are very encouraging.

Drilling Program Update

Since the resumption of drilling in October 2023, 14 holes have been completed totaling 2,511 metres. Twelve holes (2,322m) have been sampled and submitted to ALS for assaying with the results of 5 holes (502 samples) received to date from ALS. A further 9 boreholes (1,600m) remain to be drilled from the current program, all of which are in the Pit 1 target area.

At 1.8 billion years (Archean), the Haib Copper Deposit is one of the oldest deposits in the world. Over time, it has seen several transformations including shearing and faulting events that appear to have further concentrated Cu and Mo. A number of these mineralized structures have been identified in the Pit1. The revised drilling program looks to close the sample spacing in the Pit1 area and better delineate the extent and grades of these.

Quality Control

All drill cores were logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the cores were bagged and sent to ALS Laboratories Ltd. in Johannesburg, South Africa for analysis (SANAS Accredited Testing Laboratory, No. T0387), while the other half was quartered with one quarter archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes while the other quarter will be used for metallurgical test work. 33 elements are analyzed by Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion and gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method. Duplicate samples, blanks, and certified standards are included with every batch and are actively used to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control.

Please note that: Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resource estimates do not account for mineability, selectivity, mining loss and dilution. These mineral resource estimates are based on Indicated Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. However, there is no certainty that these indicated mineral resources will be converted to measured categories through further drilling, or into mineral reserves, once economic considerations are applied. There is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

Qualified Person

About the Haib Copper Project

The Haib Copper Deposit is a large copper/molybdenum deposit situated 40 kilometers from the southern boundary of Namibia. The license covers 370 square kilometers (37,000 hectares). Over the years the project has seen 70,000 meters of drilling, several metallurgical test work programmes, geophysical surveys, geological mapping, mine modeling and even a feasibility study in 1996. Koryx Copper holds all the historical data.

About Koryx Copper Inc.

Koryx Copper is a mineral exploration and development company. Koryx growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. The Company holds the Haib Copper Project in Namibia and holds an interest in three exploration licenses in the Copperbelt in Zambia. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper projects, Koryx Copper embraces the green revolution.

