Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market To Surpass 24.28 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Emphasis On Home Healthcare

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkyQuest projects that the global rehabilitation equipment market will attain a value of USD24.28 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The global rehabilitation equipment market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by various compelling factors. Rehabilitation equipment encompasses multiple devices and tools designed to support individuals in their physical recovery journey, ultimately enhancing their quality of life following an illness, injury, or surgical procedure.

Westford,USA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global rehabilitation equipment market is currently presented with a significant opportunity for growth due to the expanding emphasis on home healthcare and telehealth services. This trend has paved the way for development of portable and user-friendly rehabilitation equipment that can be utilized beyond traditional healthcare settings.

The global rehabilitation equipment market plays a pivotal role in significantly enhancing the quality of life for individuals on the path to recovery from various illnesses, injuries, or surgeries. This critical market is driven by several influential factors, most notably the steady expansion of the geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Occupational Therapy Equipment Segment to Dominate Market due to Rising Demand for Corresponding Equipment and Tools

The global rehabilitation equipment market is experiencing rapid growth within the occupational therapy equipment segment. Occupational therapy is a specialized field that assists individuals in regaining their capacity to perform daily activities and achieve independence following an injury, illness, or disability.

North America emerged as the leading global rehabilitation equipment market, consistently holding a substantial share in recent years and poised to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This robust presence can be attributed to several influential factors, including the region's significant geriatric population base and the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

Hospitals and Clinics to Witness Significant Growth due to Widespread Presence of Hospitals and Clinics

Hospitals and clinics segment emerged as the largest segment in the global rehabilitation equipment market, consistently capturing a significant share in recent years. This dominance can be attributed to the widespread presence of hospitals and clinics across the globe, serving as primary healthcare settings where patients in need of rehabilitation receive care and treatment.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a prime growth hub within the global rehabilitation equipment market, with the region expected to witness a highly lucrative compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is especially pronounced in emerging economies such as India and China, which present promising prospects for the market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global rehabilitation equipment market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Rehabilitation Equipment market



Hill-Rom, a leading healthcare company based in the United States, recently introduced the Invacare Freestyle EDGE Power Mobility System, marking a significant advancement in power wheelchairs. This next-generation power mobility system is designed to deliver enhanced performance and safety features, catering to the needs of individuals with mobility challenges. The innovation reflects Hill-Rom's commitment to providing users with more efficient and secure mobility solutions, ultimately improving their quality of life and independence. In 2022, Ottobock, a prominent medical device manufacturer from Germany, unveiled the Genium X3 Knee, representing a new era in robotic knee technology. This advanced product significantly improves performance and control, benefiting individuals with lower limb disabilities. Ottobock's Genium X3 Knee underscores the company's dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions that empower those with mobility impairments, providing them with a higher degree of functionality and quality of life.

