SABESP MATERIAL FACT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company”), pursuant to the provisions of Resolution of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“CVM”) No 44, of August 23, 2021, and in continuity to the Material Fact released on September 30, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the opening of a public consultation regarding the following documents was announced today in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo:



(a)the draft of the Concession Agreement to be signed between the Regional Unit for Drinking Water Supply and Sewage Services 1 (“URAE–1”) Sudeste and Sabesp, appointing the role of São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency as the regulatory entity, and the specific technical Addendums of Municipalities which comprise the URAE-1, in addition to other contractual annexes;



(b)the draft of the internal regulations of the URAE–1 Deliberative Council; and



(c)the draft of the Regional Sanitation Plan, in accordance with art. 17 of Federal Law No. 11,445, of 2007.



The documents are available at:

