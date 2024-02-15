ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC Eye Win Against Kerala Blasters At Home

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, Feb 15 (IANS) Sarfaraz Khan on Thursday etched his name in history as he went slammed the joint-second fastest half-century for India on debut. Sarfaraz took 48 balls to reach his first Test half-century against England in the third Test at Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium here.

With this half-century, he became the joint-second fastest Indian batter along with Hardik Pandya to score a half-century on his Test debut. Hardik took 48 balls to reach his fifty on debut against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Sarfaraz is just behind former India cricketer Yadavenadrasingh (Yuvraj of Patiala) who made a fifty in his first and last Test in 42 deliveries in 1934.

However, Sarfaraz suffered a scary run-out halting his innings on 62. On 99, Ravindra Jadeja pushed one straight to mid-on and called Sarfaraz Khan, who reacted immediately only to be sold down the river by the senior partner. Mark Wood guiding the mid-on region picked the ball and with a direct hit on the non-strike end caught Sararaz short and halted his innings.

Sarfaraz's innings was built on nine boundaries and a single six off Joe Root.

India, riding on Jadeja and Rohit Sharma's centuries, posted a mammoth score of 326/5 at the end of Day 1.

India were in potential trouble when they found themselves down 33 for 3 on a pitch full of runs, especially with two debutants to come. However, they managed to reach 326 for 5 at stumps thanks to a 204-run partnership for the fourth wicket, India's first-century stand of the series, between Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

In a stunning debut, Sarfaraz Khan blasted 62 off 66 before being run out.

--IANS

hs/bsk/