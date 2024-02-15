Asian stock markets close Thursday’s session higher excluding South Korea

(MENAFN) Asian stock markets closed on a generally positive note on Thursday, with the exception of the South Korean Kospi index, which experienced a slight decline. The prevailing sentiment across global equity markets hinted at increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve might postpone interest rate cuts, yet the overall positive trend, particularly buoyed by robust performances in technology stocks, was evident in Asian trading.



On Thursday, Japan's economy delivered unwelcome news as it officially slipped into a recession for the second consecutive time in 2023, marking an unexpected contraction. This economic downturn resulted in Japan relinquishing its status as the world's third-largest economy to Germany, highlighting the challenges facing its economic landscape.



Despite economic concerns, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rallied impressively, surging by 1.21 percent to reach 38,157 points. This milestone marked the Nikkei's first foray above the 38,000-point threshold in over three decades, signifying a noteworthy achievement in Japan's financial markets.



In contrast, South Korea's Kospi index experienced a modest setback, declining by 0.25 percent to settle at 2,613 points. The resilience of Japan's market performance amid regional economic challenges underscores the dynamic nature of Asian economies and their responses to global trends.



Meanwhile, India's Sensex index displayed resilience, closing at 71,864 points with a marginal increase of 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index demonstrated strength, climbing to 15,940 points, representing a 0.4 percent gain.



The Chinese markets, however, remained closed in observance of the new year festivities, adding a layer of subdued activity to the regional trading landscape.

