IEA revises forecast for global oil demand growth amid waning momentum

(MENAFN) In an announcement made on Thursday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revealed a downward revision in its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024, signaling a notable deceleration in momentum. According to the latest projections, the pace of growth is expected to diminish to 1.22 million barrels per day, representing a stark reduction from the levels observed in the previous year. This adjustment is attributed in part to a significant slowdown in Chinese consumption, a factor that has contributed to the overall moderation in global oil demand expansion.



Previously, optimistic estimates had anticipated a growth in oil demand of 1.24 million barrels per day for the year 2024. However, the IEA's revised outlook underscores a more subdued outlook, reflecting the evolving dynamics of the global energy landscape. The agency emphasized that the era of robust growth in global oil demand following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic has largely concluded, signaling a shift in the trajectory of demand patterns.



Furthermore, the IEA also revised its forecasts pertaining to the growth of global oil supplies in 2024. Projections now indicate an expansion of 1.7 million barrels per day, resulting in an unprecedented total output level of 103.8 million barrels per day. This upward revision in supply forecasts is primarily bolstered by contributions from sources outside the OPEC+ alliance, highlighting the resilience and diversification of global oil supply chains.



The IEA's revised forecasts underscore the evolving dynamics and challenges facing the global oil market, as well as the interconnectedness of various geopolitical and economic factors influencing supply and demand trends. With oil demand growth losing momentum and supply levels reaching historic highs, stakeholders across the energy sector must navigate an increasingly complex landscape characterized by shifting dynamics and uncertainties.

