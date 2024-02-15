Turkish, Egyptian energy firms pave way for improved collaboration

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Botash, the state-owned energy company of Turkey, announced on Thursday that it engaged in discussions with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Cairo. The outcome of these discussions culminated in an agreement to bolster collaboration between the two entities.



According to the statement released by Botash, the discussions between the two companies primarily revolved around exploring commercial opportunities within the realm of natural gas and liquefied natural gas. Moreover, there were deliberations on potential avenues for cooperation in natural gas infrastructure and the development of underground storage facilities.



The affirmation of strengthened cooperation in the energy sector was echoed by President Erdogan during a joint press conference held with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on Wednesday. Erdogan emphasized the mutual commitment of both nations to evaluate and pursue collaborative endeavors in the field of energy, signaling a positive trajectory for bilateral relations.



In addition to the discussions between the energy companies, the two presidents also reached an agreement aimed at augmenting the volume of trade exchange between Turkey and Egypt. With aspirations to elevate the trade volume to USD15 billion in the coming years, this accord underscores a shared vision for bolstering economic ties and fostering mutual prosperity.



Erdogan's visit to Egypt holds particular significance as it marks his first official visit to the country since 2012, signifying a pivotal milestone in the efforts to mend and strengthen relations between Turkey and Egypt. After years of strained relations, this visit signifies a concerted effort by both nations to embark on a new chapter of cooperation and diplomacy, heralding a promising future for bilateral ties.

MENAFN15022024000045015682ID1107856601